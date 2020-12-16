Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALXN. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.35.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN opened at $157.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $160.03.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4,195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 331,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,185,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.