Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALXN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

ALXN stock opened at $157.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $160.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,424,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

