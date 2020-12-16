All Sports (SOC) One Day Volume Tops $133,620.00

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. All Sports has a market cap of $4.63 million and $133,620.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.68, $32.15 and $24.43.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00063990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00427107 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019609 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00025412 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $10.39, $51.55, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $32.15, $33.94, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

