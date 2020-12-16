Alliance Global Partners Boosts Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Price Target to $12.00

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) had its price objective upped by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APHA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

APHA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,614,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,187. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.63 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aphria will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Aphria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aphria by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Aphria by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 172,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Aphria by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

