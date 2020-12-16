AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

NFJ opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

About AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

