Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Trading Up 5.2%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 1,244,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 656,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 354.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

