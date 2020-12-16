Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Earns Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 25,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 378,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,501.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 44,574 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,782,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,379,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,554,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

