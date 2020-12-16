AllSafe Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $163,074.59 and $509.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017061 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003521 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

