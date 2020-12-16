Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.04 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $42.04 million and $39.33 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00146264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.36 or 0.00853185 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00175522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00426408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00139560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00085483 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Trading

Alpha Finance Lab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

