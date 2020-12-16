Alpha Quark Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00011581 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00025660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00146236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00848241 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00182799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.34 or 0.00427264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00143109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00085372 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,482,945 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

Alpha Quark Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.