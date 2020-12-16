Alpha Token (A) Market Capitalization Achieves $316,073.27

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 269% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Alpha Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, CoinLim, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $316,073.27 and $77.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00146529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.74 or 0.00848495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00178767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00424058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00141725 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00084694 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,731,759 tokens. The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinLim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

