Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

ATEC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

ATEC stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $967.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

