Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Altium stock opened at $26.99 on Monday. Altium has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

