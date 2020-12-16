Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. Purchases 604,616 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) Stock

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. purchased 604,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,215,452.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,245,041 shares in the company, valued at $43,639,021.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. sold 10,000 shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $101,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCPL opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I (NASDAQ:PCPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

