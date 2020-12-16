Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $13.78 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $437.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

