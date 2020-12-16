Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $98.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $92.87 on Monday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.24.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 10,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total transaction of $921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 896,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,641,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $511,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,724 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,821. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Ambarella by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ambarella by 0.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

