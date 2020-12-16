AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) vs. Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Financial Analysis

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMEN Properties and Crown Castle International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $2.61 million 8.12 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Crown Castle International $5.77 billion 11.61 $860.00 million $5.69 27.31

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Crown Castle International pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties -108.11% -27.83% -25.88% Crown Castle International 13.09% 7.57% 1.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AMEN Properties and Crown Castle International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown Castle International 0 5 7 0 2.58

Crown Castle International has a consensus price target of $175.30, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats AMEN Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

