American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives $102.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.06. 70,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,144. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

