American Express (NYSE:AXP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. 140166 cut American Express from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised American Express from an equal weight rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised American Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.58.

NYSE AXP opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.87. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in American Express by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $999,362,000 after buying an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Express by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $520,724,000 after buying an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Express by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its position in American Express by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 622,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

