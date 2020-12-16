American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Announces None Dividend of $2.00

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

American Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.56.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFG. TheStreet lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

