American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AOUT stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOUT shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

