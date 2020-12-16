American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AOUT opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.41. American Outdoor Brands has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $30.01.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

