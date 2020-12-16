American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AOUT opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,734.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.