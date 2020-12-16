American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $17.70. American Outdoor Brands shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 26,005 shares traded.

The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOUT shares. CL King started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. CLSA began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

In related news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,734.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41.

About American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

