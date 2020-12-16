AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CEO David A. Zapico Sells 83,040 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AME traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.78. 611,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.88 and its 200-day moving average is $101.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,906,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

