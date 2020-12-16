AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider Tony J. Ciampitti Sells 14,072 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 14,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,660,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.78. 611,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.11.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

