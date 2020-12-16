Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $35,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

