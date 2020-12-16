Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s businesses are classified in three segments: Forged and Cast Rolls, Air and Liquid Processing, and Plastics Processing Machinery. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

AP opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.45.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford acquired 41,400 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $146,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,697 shares in the company, valued at $973,210.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,063 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

