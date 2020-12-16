Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Director Sells $9,317,848.65 in Stock

Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) Director Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 8,548,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $9,317,848.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fir Tree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 16,916 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $17,761.80.

On Monday, November 30th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 78,897 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $78,897.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 38,887 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $42,775.70.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 450,702 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $482,251.14.

On Monday, November 23rd, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $117,005.98.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 157,193 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $149,333.35.

On Friday, October 9th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 50,027 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $46,024.84.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 441,883 shares of Amplify Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $428,626.51.

AMPY stock opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.08). Amplify Energy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million.

AMPY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 142,045 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amplify Energy by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

