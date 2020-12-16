Analysts Set Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) PT at $2.55

Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,136 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 766,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 574.2% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 428,991 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 659,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. 16,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,757. Atlantic Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $177.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

