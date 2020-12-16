Analysts Set German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Price Target at $30.00

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

GABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 3,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,760. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $877.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem acquired 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,139 shares of company stock worth $30,871. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 214.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 81.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.