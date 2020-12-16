Analysts Set Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Target Price at $10.00

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

MRCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.58. 9,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.75 million, a P/E ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.47. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.