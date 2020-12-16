Analysts Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target at $64.58

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,914 shares of company stock valued at $29,732,605. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,758 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $88.54. The company had a trading volume of 232,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,129,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

