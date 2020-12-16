Analysts Set People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Target Price at $12.79

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.03. 146,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 239.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 90,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 63,604 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

