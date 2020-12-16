Analysts Set Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Price Target at $9.00

Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,937. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

