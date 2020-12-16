Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Intelsat (INTEQ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intelsat (OTCMKTS: INTEQ):

12/16/2020 – Intelsat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

12/11/2020 – Intelsat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/11/2020 – Intelsat was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/9/2020 – Intelsat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Intelsat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2020 – Intelsat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Intelsat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/25/2020 – Intelsat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Intelsat was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/6/2020 – Intelsat was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/31/2020 – Intelsat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/27/2020 – Intelsat was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

OTCMKTS INTEQ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.56. 255,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,828. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $79.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.82. Intelsat S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $489.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intelsat S.A. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

