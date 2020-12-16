Analyzing AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbbVie has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.9% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of AbbVie shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AbbVie shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $322.36 million 2.73 $48.94 million $0.36 51.47 AbbVie $33.27 billion 5.57 $7.88 billion $8.94 11.75

AbbVie has higher revenue and earnings than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. AbbVie is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1.97% 5.50% 4.04% AbbVie 18.16% 439.24% 13.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33 AbbVie 1 4 16 0 2.71

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.42%. AbbVie has a consensus target price of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.10%. Given Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AbbVie.

Summary

AbbVie beats Amphastar Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API. It offers enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; naloxone for opioid overdose; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; and Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company also provides Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; lidocaine jelly, a local anesthetic product for urological procedures; lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection for newborn babies; atropine, calcium chloride, dextrose, epinephrine, lidocaine, and sodium bicarbonate for emergency use in hospital settings; morphine injection; and lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers procainamide for documented ventricular arrhythmias; neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; medroxyprogesterone acetate injectable suspension for the prevention of pregnancy; and Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block, as well as recombinant human insulin API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and porcine insulin API. Further, the company has a pipeline of 20 product candidates in various stages of development for various indications. It serves hospitals, care facilities, alternate care sites, clinics, and doctors' offices. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection. It also provides SYNAGIS that protects at-risk infants from severe respiratory disease; KALETRA, a prescription anti-HIV-1 medicine; CREON, a pancreatic enzyme therapy for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; Synthroid used in the treatment of hypothyroidism; AndroGel for males diagnosed with symptomatic low testosterone; and Lupron, a product for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer, endometriosis and central precocious puberty, and patients with anemia caused by uterine fibroids. In addition, the company offers ORILISSA, a nonpeptide small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist; Duopa and Duodopa, a levodopa-carbidopa intestinal gel to treat Parkinson's disease; and Sevoflurane, an anesthesia product. It has collaborations with Calico Life Sciences LLC; Alector, Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Jacobio Pharmaceuticals; I-Mab; and Genmab A/S. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

