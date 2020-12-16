Analyzing Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP)

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) and Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Meritor and Worksport’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritor $3.04 billion 0.68 $245.00 million $1.12 25.39 Worksport $1.93 million 5.09 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

Meritor has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport.

Profitability

This table compares Meritor and Worksport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritor 8.02% 19.93% 2.86% Worksport N/A N/A -97.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Meritor and Worksport, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Worksport 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meritor presently has a consensus price target of $25.80, indicating a potential downside of 9.28%. Given Meritor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meritor is more favorable than Worksport.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Meritor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Meritor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Meritor has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worksport has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meritor beats Worksport on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer. The Commercial Truck segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks and other applications; and various undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers. It also supplies drivetrain systems and various components, such as axles, drivelines, brakes, and suspension systems for military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. The company also sells other complementary products, including third-party and private label items, which include brake shoes and friction materials; automatic slack adjusters; yokes and shafts; wheel-end hubs and drums; ABS and stability control systems; shock absorbers and air springs; and air brakes. Meritor, Inc. sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, US Gear, AxleTech, and Mach brands primarily to OEMs, their parts marketing operations, and their dealers, as well as other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers. It markets and sells its products through wholesalers, third-party online retailers, distributors, and dealer networks. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in August 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in Vaughan, Canada.

