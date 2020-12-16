Analyzing MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) and PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR)

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) and PC Group (OTCMKTS:PCGR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

MSA Safety has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Group has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSA Safety and PC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSA Safety 10.40% 23.96% 10.13% PC Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MSA Safety and PC Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSA Safety $1.40 billion 4.24 $136.44 million $4.80 31.80 PC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than PC Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MSA Safety and PC Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSA Safety 0 2 2 0 2.50 PC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSA Safety currently has a consensus target price of $138.67, suggesting a potential downside of 9.17%. Given MSA Safety’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than PC Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.5% of MSA Safety shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of MSA Safety shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.8% of PC Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSA Safety beats PC Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also consist of breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus, face masks, and respirators; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment comprising confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors, and industrial or military end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its product under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

About PC Group

PC Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers personal care products for the private label retail, medical, and therapeutic markets primarily in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its personal care products include soaps, cleansers, toners, moisturizers, exfoliants, and facial masks, as well as over-the-counter drug products, such as acne soaps; and gel-based products, including gloves and sock products that are used for cosmetic and scar management purposes. The company's gel-based orthopedic products include digitcare products, diabetes management products, products that protect the hands and wrists, gel sheeting products for various applications, and pressure, friction, and shear force absorption products, as well as products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions; and gel-based prosthetic products for the treatment of common orthopedic and footcare conditions. PC Group sells its personal care products through account representatives to health and beauty companies, specialty retailers, cosmetics companies, direct marketing companies, amenities companies, health clubs and spas, and catalog companies; and medical products through national and regional account managers, field sales representatives, and inside sales representatives, as well as through medical distributors. The company was formerly known as Langer, Inc. and changed its name to PC Group, Inc. in July 2009 as a result of business focus shift to personal care products business. PC Group, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

