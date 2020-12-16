Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) Shares Gap Down to $115.00

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) (LON:APF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $115.00, but opened at $110.40. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 245,060 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 117.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.99 million and a PE ratio of -16.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.45%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APF.L) Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

