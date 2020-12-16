Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $400.00 at SVB Leerink

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.81.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $313.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after buying an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,999,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,901,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

