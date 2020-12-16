Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) Shares Down 4%

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.10. 9,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 79,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Apex Global Brands alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 59.35%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.75% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:APEX)

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Global Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Global Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.