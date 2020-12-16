Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Shares Gap Up to $8.12

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $9.23. Aphria shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 662,944 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on APHA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Aphria from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Aphria alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.