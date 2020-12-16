APIX (APIX) Achieves Market Cap of $7.50 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One APIX token can now be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. APIX has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and approximately $219,893.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APIX has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00143322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00844226 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00171994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00414013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00132283 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00083302 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,471,503 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

