Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ APOG traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. 14,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $41.07. The firm has a market cap of $838.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 362,152.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 583,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 583,065 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 351,464 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 769,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 209,146 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 525.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,484 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.