Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $359.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.73.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $178,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,941,000. Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 11.5% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 262,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

