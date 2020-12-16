Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $71.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

