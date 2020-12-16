ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.52

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.52 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 64896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.18.

Several research firms recently commented on MT. TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 251.6% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 84,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 60,531 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter valued at about $9,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

