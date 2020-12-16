Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $109.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 3.16. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $428,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,656,693. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $776,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 324,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 53,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

