Arion (ARION) Market Capitalization Tops $41,502.02

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Arion coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. In the last week, Arion has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a market capitalization of $41,502.02 and approximately $48.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00025233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00146240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.54 or 0.00850897 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00175492 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00427231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00085125 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,335,736 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

